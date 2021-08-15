ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Up 2.8%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.96. 2,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,328,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZIM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.79.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $21,116,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $104,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $2,660,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $359,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

