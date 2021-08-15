CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) were up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,038,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CURI shares. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 550.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 217,782 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $2,096,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 146.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 256,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 376,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 42.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

