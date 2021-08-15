Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.94. 8,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,681,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.