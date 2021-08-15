Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Down 11.4%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares dropped 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$20.00 and last traded at C$20.34. Approximately 127,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 66,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.96.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.50.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of C$761.43 million and a PE ratio of -10.56.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1909764 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total value of C$27,197.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$345,403.68. Also, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$292,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$897,639.80.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.