Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the July 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

