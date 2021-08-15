WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the July 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WuXi Biologics (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of WXXWY stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.