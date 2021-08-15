Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 6.8% Higher

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. 4,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 23,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 465,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,753,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

