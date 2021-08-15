XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.77.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $6,762,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,175,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

