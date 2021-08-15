Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.03. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,742,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $412,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $3,754,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $767,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

