CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CASI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

