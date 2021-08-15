Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Cognex by 199.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Cognex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 421,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.