ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will report $129.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $520.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $525.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $683.05 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $696.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ironSource.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IS stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

