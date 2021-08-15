Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.89. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 589,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.