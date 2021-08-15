Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Cormark

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DCBO. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (down previously from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.30.

Docebo stock opened at C$89.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$76.06. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$40.29 and a twelve month high of C$90.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

