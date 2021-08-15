Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$24.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Laurentian from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$13.04 and a 1-year high of C$21.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,000.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

