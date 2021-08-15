CIBC Trims Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Target Price to C$46.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NPIFF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

