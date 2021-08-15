B. Riley Weighs in on Atlas Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atlas in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Atlas has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlas by 10,340.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlas by 62.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

