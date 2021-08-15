Piper Sandler Weighs in on American Well Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Well in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Well’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

AMWL has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $11.16 on Friday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,447 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Well by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,484 shares of company stock worth $1,836,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

