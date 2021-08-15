Piper Sandler Comments on Truist Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after purchasing an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,726,000 after purchasing an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after buying an additional 488,452 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

