Truist Lowers Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Hold

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Root stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10. Root has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 157,381 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $11,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $6,886,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

