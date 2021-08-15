Needham & Company LLC Lowers Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Price Target to $10.00

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 396.28% from the company’s current price.
Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.08.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.