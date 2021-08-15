Needham & Company LLC Lowers Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Price Target to $10.00

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 396.28% from the company’s current price.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.08.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

