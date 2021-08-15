Zacks Investment Research Downgrades trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Hold

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRVG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.68 million, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

