The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.
FMX opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.