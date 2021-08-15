The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

FMX opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 37.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 63.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

