Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Avinger in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $87.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Avinger by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

