Piper Sandler Comments on Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evofem Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVFM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

EVFM stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.32.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.24%.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.