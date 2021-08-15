Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.68

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 211681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of research firms have commented on SESN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market cap of $413.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

