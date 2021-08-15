Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $106.30 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.