Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $106.30 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

