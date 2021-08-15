FY2022 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.47). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMVT. Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $906.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

