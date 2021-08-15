Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC to C$17.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.63.

HOM.U stock opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.47. The stock has a market cap of C$465.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.39 and a 12 month high of C$15.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

In other news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,004,250 shares in the company, valued at C$17,599,328.60. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70. Insiders bought 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 over the last quarter.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

