ContextLogic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 230,041 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 155,433 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $474,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

