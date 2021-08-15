CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.97.

LUG stock opened at C$11.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.81. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

