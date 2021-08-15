Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price upped by CIBC to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.50.

TSE ITP opened at C$31.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.0215334 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,041,711.45.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

