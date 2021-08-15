Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.80.

Get Metro alerts:

TSE:MRU opened at C$63.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. Metro has a 52-week low of C$52.63 and a 52-week high of C$66.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.