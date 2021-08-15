Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.95.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$40.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.37. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$35.34 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The company has a market cap of C$9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.749585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

