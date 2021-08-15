Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIQ. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 33.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 572,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter worth $379,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

