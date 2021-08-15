ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ANPDY stock opened at $534.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.57. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $236.00 and a 12 month high of $615.99.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

