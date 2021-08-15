ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ANPDY stock opened at $534.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.57. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $236.00 and a 12 month high of $615.99.
About ANTA Sports Products
