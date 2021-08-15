Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 129.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Base Resources from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LON:BSE opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.20) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.86. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of £179.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.17.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

