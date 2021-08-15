Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 129.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Base Resources from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LON:BSE opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.20) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.86. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of £179.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.17.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

