ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. "

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.76. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.59.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

