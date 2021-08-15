Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

ADV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $530.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

