Abrdn (LON:ABDN) PT Lowered to GBX 315

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 285.60 ($3.73) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The firm has a market cap of £6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

In other Abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

