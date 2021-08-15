One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI) vs. Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Critical Comparison

One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares One Horizon Group and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group N/A -92.52% -72.45% Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21%

95.1% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of One Horizon Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for One Horizon Group and Plantronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Plantronics has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than One Horizon Group.

Volatility & Risk

One Horizon Group has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Horizon Group and Plantronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group $790,000.00 2.49 -$13.77 million N/A N/A Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.74 -$57.33 million $3.17 9.49

One Horizon Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics.

Summary

One Horizon Group beats Plantronics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Horizon Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital media, entertainment and secure messaging businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sales of Secure Messaging Licenses, 123 Wish, Love Media House, and Browning Productions. The 123 Wish segment offers an experience based platform where subscribers have a chance to play and win experiences from celebrities, athletes and artists. The Love Media House segment includes full-service music production, artist representation and digital media business that provides a broad range of entertainment services as well as branding and advertising, video and photo production, recording, songwriting, artist development, digital distribution, billboard chart promotion, and consulting and life coaching. The Browning Productions segment produces and distributes numerous television programs spanning dozens of episodes for acclaimed television networks such as A&E, FYI, and History Channel. The company was founded by Brian James Collins on November 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

