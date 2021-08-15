Head to Head Contrast: Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) & D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Overstock.com and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.23 $56.00 million $1.24 58.60 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 4.05 -$68.14 million N/A N/A

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Overstock.com and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 0 5 0 3.00 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 1 3 0 2.75

Overstock.com presently has a consensus price target of $114.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.81%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus price target of $19.08, indicating a potential upside of 47.30%. Given Overstock.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com 12.61% 33.28% 16.92% D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Overstock.com beats D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

