Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Hold

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Shares of BWB stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $449.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,265 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.