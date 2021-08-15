K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.89 ($12.81).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €11.82 ($13.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is €12.01. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of €13.35 ($15.71).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

