Valneva SE Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valneva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn $7.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valneva’s FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VALN opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22. Valneva has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $31.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valneva stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Valneva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.