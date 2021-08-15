Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stride, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stride in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

LRN opened at $35.62 on Friday. Stride has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,797,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Stride by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after purchasing an additional 896,904 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,851,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after purchasing an additional 279,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

