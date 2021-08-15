Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inotiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Inotiv stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 2.13.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 5.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Inotiv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

