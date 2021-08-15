Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.91.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$59.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$15.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.57. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$59.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

