Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Gem Diamonds to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Wednesday. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.85. The stock has a market cap of £85.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

