Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) PT Lowered to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of KOS stock opened at GBX 162.90 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £664.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.25.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

