Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) PT Lowered to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of KOS stock opened at GBX 162.90 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £664.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.25.
